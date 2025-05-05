House settlement leader goes scorched earth on Nick Saban and Donald Trump over NIL
By Tyler Reed
NIL has changed the landscape in college athletics. Most would think the ability for college athletes to earn income while playing would be a good thing.
However, there is a certain crowd, that believes the NIL world needs to be reinged in a little bit, and one of the leading voices in that crowd is legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Saban recently spoke with President Donald Trump about his issues involving the NIL era, as the pair hopes to come up with a solution on the NIL era.
However, Steve Berman, the co-lead of the litigation in the antitrust class-action lawsuit involving the NCAA, had this to say about Saban and President Trump.
“While he was a coach, Saban initially opposed NIL payments to athletes, pushing to add restrictions and red-tape through national legislation to add ‘some sort of control.’ During his time scrutinizing the athlete pay structure, he made tens of millions of dollars and was previously the highest-paid coach in college football."
"“College athletes are spearheading historic changes and benefitting massively from NIL deals. They don’t need this unmerited interference from a coach only seeking to protect the system that made him tens of millions,” said Berman in his statement.
It was just a matter of time before someone wanted to limit the amount of pay players could receive. I wonder how those same people would feel if someone limited how much they made on their contracts? College sports have long been a minor league system, with education being the least of anyone's worries.
