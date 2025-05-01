Stephen A. Smith gets presidential push from Donald Trump
By Josh Sanchez
ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest sports media personalities in the game and in recent months has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate. While it seems like a pipe dream, Stephen A. has said he will not close the door on a presidential run.
On Wednesday night, Stephen A. appeared on a panel President Donald Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and other Democratic and Republican personalities.
The panel was hosted by NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, formerly of CNN.
During the panel, Donald Trump, who was participating by phone, praised Stephen A. and said he wants to see him run for president in the future.
“He’s a good guy. He’s a smart guy. I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills," Trump said. "I’ve been pretty good at picking candidates. I’d love to see him run”
We all know that "entertainment skills" are a crucial part of leading the United States, right?
It still does not seem realistic that Stephen A. would actually run for president, nor does it seem likely that he would stand a chance at winning.
Then again, back in 2016, no one believed a reality star would eventually be the Commander in Chief, so you never know.
