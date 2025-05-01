The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith gets presidential push from Donald Trump

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith participated in a town hall with Donald Trump hosted by Chris Cuomo when the president said he'd love the sports personality to run for the Oval Office.

By Josh Sanchez

Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between Notre Dame and Ohio State. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest sports media personalities in the game and in recent months has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate. While it seems like a pipe dream, Stephen A. has said he will not close the door on a presidential run.

On Wednesday night, Stephen A. appeared on a panel President Donald Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and other Democratic and Republican personalities.

The panel was hosted by NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, formerly of CNN.

During the panel, Donald Trump, who was participating by phone, praised Stephen A. and said he wants to see him run for president in the future.

“He’s a good guy. He’s a smart guy. I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills," Trump said. "I’ve been pretty good at picking candidates. I’d love to see him run”

We all know that "entertainment skills" are a crucial part of leading the United States, right?

It still does not seem realistic that Stephen A. would actually run for president, nor does it seem likely that he would stand a chance at winning.

Then again, back in 2016, no one believed a reality star would eventually be the Commander in Chief, so you never know.

Stephen A. Smith waves to the crowd before a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stephen A. Smith waves to the crowd before a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

