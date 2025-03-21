Hanna Cavinder throws shade at ex-boyfriend Carson Beck
By Josh Sanchez
Haley and Hanna Cavinder rose to stardom thanks to their social media presence, and when they transferred to the University of Miami their popularity rose to new heights.
Both of the Cavinder Twins are -- or more accurately, were -- dating high-profile football players.
Haley Cavinder is cozied up with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna was dating former Georgia football star turned Miami quarterback Carson Beck.
Hanna and Beck were first linked during Fourth of July weekend, but things appeared to quickly come tumbling down after his transfer to The U. Rumors quickly surfaced on social media of a split between the two, with Haley hinting at cheating rumors.
Now, Hanna is posting shady TikToks that have some on X joking about "diss track" SZN for her former beau.
She said, or lip-synched, to what she said.
The Cavinder Twins wrapped up their final year of eligibility after a brief retirement from basketball and stint with the WWE NIL program. Miami finished with an abysmal 4-14 conference record and went 14-15 overall, missing out on the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
As for what's next for the Cavinder Twins, only time will tell, but a quick look at their Instagram account suggests "fitness influencer" could be on the horizon.
For Beck, he'll kick back in South Beach and hope to revive his draft stock with the Hurricanes after a putrid showing during the 2024 college football season.
