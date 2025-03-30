Hailey Van Lith's mom has viral celebration with dad after TCU clinches Elite 8 berth
By Josh Sanchez
It was a magical March Madness moment for Hailey Van Lith and the No. 2 seed TCU women's basketball team. Van Lith helped lift the Horned Frogs to a Sweet 16 victory over the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon.
Van Lith went off for a game-high 26 points, 9 rebounds, and four assists.
Thanks to HVL's epic performance, TCU punched its ticket to the first-ever Elite 8 appearance in school history.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs
While Van Lith had her moments on the court, her parents were stealing the show in the crowd. Van Lith's dad Corey went viral for a moment with her boyfriend Jalen Suggs after a clutch fourth-quarter three-pointer.
Then, after the final whistle, he picked up his wife Jessica Van Lith, who then went viral on her own.
Van Lith does get her basketball skills from one of her parents, because it was her father who played basketball and baseball at the University of Puget Sound in her home state of Washington. Van Lith's parents own a custom home building business.
Regardless of where it came from, no one can deny Van Lith's talent any longer.
Van Lith and the Horned Frogs will now face off against the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns on Monday, March 31, in the Elite 8. Tip-off at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers' 2024 World Series rings hidden details include tribute to legend
NBA: ESPN reporter breaks silence after LeBron shaded him in Pat McAfee interview
CBB: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after gnarly eye poke
TENNIS: Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula roasts Dolphins after Miami Open win
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Erin Dolan gets increased full-time role with network