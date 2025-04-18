Hailey Van Lith reveals her dreams of getting drafted by Chicago Sky
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 WNBA Draft was filled with potential superstars. The Dallas Wings selected former UConn star Paige Bueckers first overall. However, the talent pool was deep.
Just ten picks later, Hailey Van Lith heard her name called, as the former TCU star was selected by the Chicago Sky with the 11th pick.
Van Lith was the second pick for the Sky in the first round, as the franchise selected Slovenian star Ajsa Sivka, just one pick ahead of Van Lith.
Sivka and Van Lith will join 2024 first-round pick Angel Reese as the young core hopes to be the unit that turns the Sky into a threat.
This past Thursday, Van Lith spoke with the media about her future with the Sky and what it means to play for the franchise.
Here's what the 2025 first-round selection had to say:
Van Lith mentioned that deep in heart, she felt that she wanted to come play for the Sky. The former Horned Frogs star said that she hoped to still be available when the Sky were on the clock.
Maybe this selection was written in the stars. Van Lith had an adventurous college career. The new Sky star made stops at Louisville, LSU, and a final stop at TCU. Now, Van Lith will be suiting back up with Reese, with whom she spent a season with at LSU.
