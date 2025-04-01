The Big Lead

Hailey Van Lith gets emotional talking about head coach Mark Campbell after crushing loss

The TCU star gets emotional when discussing what her head coach meant to her as the team's March run comes to an end.

By Tyler Reed

TCU Horned Frogs guards Donovyn Hunter and Hailey Van Lith talk to head coach Mark Campbell during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game against the Texas Longhorns at Legacy Arena.
TCU Horned Frogs guards Donovyn Hunter and Hailey Van Lith talk to head coach Mark Campbell during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game against the Texas Longhorns at Legacy Arena. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The TCU Horned Frogs' March run came to a crushing end in the Women's NCAA Tournament this past Monday night.

The Horned Frogs dropped their Elite Eight matchup against the Texas Longhorns, which would be the end of college basketball star Hailey Van Lith's college career.

Van Lith has had quite the journey to TCU, as she spent three seasons with the Louisville Cardinals and last season with the LSU Tigers.

RELATED: JuJu Watkins pens heartfelt note to USC women's basketball team, fans after UConn loss

However, her final bid for a second Final Four appearance would come up short. After the game, Van Lith got emotional talking about her time with the TCU program.

When speaking on head coach Mark Campbell, Van Lith had nothing but high praise for the Horned Frogs' leader.

The TCU star stated that Campbell took a risk by bringing her to the program and that Campbell " Met her with full belief."

Hailey Van Lith
Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon defends as TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith drives toward the basket in the first half of the Longhorns' NCAA Playoff Regional final game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Legacy Arena. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In her lone season with the Horned Frogs, Van Lith averaged 17.9 points per game, which is her second-best average of her career.

Women's college basketball has seen an explosion in recent years, and Van Lith is one of the reasons for the growth in popularity. Her collegiate career will go down as legendary, and Van Lith can be proud of the body of work she created on the court.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

MLB: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated MLB jersey sales Top 20 list 

NBA: Former Celtics Finals MVP reveals he was offered cocaine during his NBA career

CBB: Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils

NFL: Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers

SPORTS MEDIA: Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager

VIRAL: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest

Home/CBB