Hailey Van Lith gets emotional talking about head coach Mark Campbell after crushing loss
By Tyler Reed
The TCU Horned Frogs' March run came to a crushing end in the Women's NCAA Tournament this past Monday night.
The Horned Frogs dropped their Elite Eight matchup against the Texas Longhorns, which would be the end of college basketball star Hailey Van Lith's college career.
Van Lith has had quite the journey to TCU, as she spent three seasons with the Louisville Cardinals and last season with the LSU Tigers.
However, her final bid for a second Final Four appearance would come up short. After the game, Van Lith got emotional talking about her time with the TCU program.
When speaking on head coach Mark Campbell, Van Lith had nothing but high praise for the Horned Frogs' leader.
The TCU star stated that Campbell took a risk by bringing her to the program and that Campbell " Met her with full belief."
In her lone season with the Horned Frogs, Van Lith averaged 17.9 points per game, which is her second-best average of her career.
Women's college basketball has seen an explosion in recent years, and Van Lith is one of the reasons for the growth in popularity. Her collegiate career will go down as legendary, and Van Lith can be proud of the body of work she created on the court.
