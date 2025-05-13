Hailey Van Lith shines in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue before WNBA rookie year
By Josh Sanchez
Hailey Van Lith finished off her college basketball career with a bang, leading the TCU women's basketball team to its first-ever appearance in the Elite 8 and becoming the school's all-time single-season scoring leader.
It was a great end to her collegiate career, which featured its fair share of ups and downs with stops at Louisville and LSU.
Following her successful college career, Van Lith entered the 2025 WNBA Draft. But first, she was named a virtual cover model for SI Swimsuit. She wasn't done yet, because she returned for a full spread in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Van Lith posed for a photoshoot in Fort Worth, Texas along with other Big 12 sports stars.
Other Big 12 athletes who will appear in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue are 10-time All-American track and field star Rayniah Jones and Colorado soccer star Phoenix Dawn Miranda.
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
She went on to become the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Van Lith impressed during her appearance in the WNBA preseason and will look continue developing and impressing on the court during the regular season which begins on Saturday, May 17. Van Lith, Reese, and the Sky will get their season underway against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
