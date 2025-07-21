Shilo Sanders signs first Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey in wholesome moment
By Tyler Reed
It may not have gone according to plan, but NFL legend Deion Sanders saw his two sons reach their dream of playing in the NFL.
Many believed Shedeur Sanders would go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft; however, the former Colorado quarterback slid all the way to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur's older brother, Shilo, didn't hear his name called during the draft, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to sign him as an undrafted free agent.
Most undrafted free agents don't receive the recognition that a drafted player would get from a fanbase. However, Sanders is a special case. When your dad is one of the best football players of all time, you get recognized a little easier.
Recently, Sanders shared a video on his official YouTube channel where he worked at KFC for a day, giving away 250 free meals.
During the video, a fan came through the drive-thru with Sanders' Buccaneers jersey, asking the rookie to sign the jersey.
Sanders' demeanor immediately changed when he saw the fan in the jersey, as the fan asked for the Buccaneers to sign the jersey, and Sanders immediately said yes.
The Buccaneers rookie spent two seasons with his dad at Colorado, and before that, spent two seasons at South Carolina, and one season at Jackson State, where his father was the head coach.
