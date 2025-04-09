Georgetown student has hilarious reaction to English partner entering transfer portal
By Tyler Reed
The college basketball season ended on Monday when the Florida Gators took down the Houston Cougars in the national championship.
However, with the birth of the NIL era, it seems that college athletics are never really in offseason mode.
The transfer portal has become a term that many fans probably would never like to hear again, but it is the new age of players finding the best deal for themselves.
Georgetown Hoyas forward Drew McKeena recently announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, his English finals partner may not have gotten the memo.
Apparently, McKenna's final partner found out he hit the portal just like the rest of us. But surely the former Hoyas star will stick out finals, right?
This is the hilarious side of the transfer portal that doesn't get talked about enough. Knowing myself, I would have absolutely hopped in the portal the day before giving a speech in a communications class.
Unfortunately, nobody would have been looking for a student who may have had a few adult beverages just six hours before class.
The transfer portal is the new era of college sports. It is a good thing, but this Wild West of free agency every offseason will certainly turn into players signing contracts like professionals, sooner rather than later.
