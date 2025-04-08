Michigan State's Jase Richardson will be fascinating prospect after declaring for 2025 NBA Draft
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, one of the most fascinating prospects in what is shaping up to be a deep, unique class has declared for the 2025 draft, according to Amos Morale III of The Athletic.
Richardson, the son of former NBA high-flyer Jason Richardson, figures to be one of the most unique and intriguing prospects in the class.
He spent a singular season at Michigan State, and became one of the go-to options for the Spartans, averaging 12.5 points per game on the season. Once he entered the starting lineup, though, Richardson really found his stride.
Over his last 11 games prior to the NCAA Tournament, Richardson averaged 17.3 points, nearly five rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He torched Ole Miss in the Sweet 16, dropping 20 points on six-for-eight shooting, and continued his breakout in an offense that typically isn't all that kind to freshman under Tom Izzo.
Richardson has drawn comparisons to Jalen Brunson thanks to his ability to exploit even the smallest seams in opposing defenses. He's fearless, taking on much bigger players at the rim with a deft scoring touch from close range, the midrange and deep. He's a tenacious defender, who has shown high basketball IQ and an ability to score off the dribble and make plays in the offense.
If that sounds like someone who would have NBA teams drooling, you'd be absolutely right. So, why isn't Richardson at the tippy top of this draft class with the likes of Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey?
For all he showed at Michigan State, questions abound about his ability to play at the next level. He's not the biggest player, standing just 6'3" and while he's a high-effort defender, smaller players tend to get targeted defensively in the NBA. There are also questions about his ability to score and have success in iso sets; he struggled with them with the Spartans, admittedly in a limited sample size (he failed to score on seven of his eight iso attempts), which is not something you want to see if you're an NBA team.
Also, for a player of his size, Richardson projects to be more of a combo guard than a pure point guard or ball-handler at the next level, which hurts his stock further. He's not the quickest player on the court, and for all his skill at getting to the rim, more athletic players can lock him down, as we saw when Auburn held him to just 11 points on 4/13 from the field.
That said, there's a lot to like about Richardson's game, and his stock is one that could see a ton of movement in both directions in the coming weeks. When all is said and done, his draft position figures to be one of the most fascinating storylines heading into this year's event.
