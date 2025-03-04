G League star has unforgettable performance 24 hours after NBA call-up
By Tyler Reed
If you are a college basketball fan, then the name Oscar Tshiebwe should sound very familiar. The 2022 Naismith Award winner has found a home in the G League.
This season, Tshiebwe is averaging 14 points per game, as well as a staggering 17 rebounds per game, which isn't a surprise to those who followed his college career.
In his two seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, Tshiebwe averaged 14 rebounds per game and, in both seasons, led the SEC in rebounding.
On Sunday, Tshiebwe got his moment to play meaningful minutes for the Utah Jazz in a loss to the New Orleans Peliicans. Tshiebwe finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
However, just 24 hours after his NBA action, Tshiebwe was coming off one of his best performances in the G League.
In a 130-127 victory over the Iowa Wolves, Tshiebwe's 21 points and 30 rebounds, along with Isaiah Thomas' 37, led the Salt Lake City Stars.
No, that is not a typo; Tshiebwe grabbed 30 rebounds after getting 16 in NBA action. However, that's not all.
On Monday night, Tshiebwe appeared in the Jazz's game against the Detroit Pistons, where he played six minutes, grabbing three rebounds and scoring one point.
Has anyone ever played that much basketball in that short amount of time? No one can tell me there isn't a spot for someone who plays this hard on an NBA roster.
