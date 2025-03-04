NBA Dunk Contest champion has legendary night in G-League after breaking thumb
By Tyler Reed
The NBA Dunk Contest has needed G-League star Mac McClung to save the event for the past three seasons.
McClung brought out all the stops on his way to winning his third straight dunk contest, which included actually jumping over a car. (Sorry, Blake Griffin.)
However, just like the past two seasons, McClung had his moment in the sun, then went back to the G-League where he has been a star the past four seasons.
On Sunday night, the Oseceola Magic star put on a show, scoring 33 points and hitting a game-winner against the Windy City Bulls. However, as it turns out, McClung did all of this with a broken thumb.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, McClung suffered the broken thumb during the game against Windy City.
However, it didn't stop McClung from creating another legendary story in his strange career as a dunk icon and G-League star.
The G-League is meant to be a place for players to grow, a place that's meant to be a pit stop for those whose talents shine the brightest.
Unfortunately, McClung has found himself in a purgatory of being the NBA scapegoat who must do his time in the G-League. However, that hasn't stopped McClung from making a name for himself.
