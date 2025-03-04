A potential LaMelo Ball trade should make the Hornets rethink being a franchise
By Tyler Reed
If you know a Charlotte Hornets fan, give them a hug. Since the re-branding of the Hornets from the dreadful Bobcats name that was before them, the basketball team in Charlotte has largely been a failure.
Since the revival of the Hornets in Charlotte, the team has made the playoffs (not counting the play-in tournament) one time, losing in the first round back in 2016
However, things were meant to change when the franchise selected LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
However, if you're a Hornets fan, then you know nothing has changed, and from the looks of it, nothing will ever change.
This is why the news of the franchise potentially dealing Ball during the offseason doesn't surprise anyone.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, several league executives will be monitoring what the Hornets do with Ball this summer.
"If Charlotte puts Ball on the trade market, the Hornets could kick start a complete tear-down rebuild by trading him and clearing his maximum salary off the books long-term while adding cheaper young talent and several future first-round draft picks," wrote Scotto.
Trading Ball would sound like a rebuild from those out of Hornets nation. However, this fanbase has to be exhausted hearing it. How can you rebuild something that's never been built in the first place?
The franchise needs a major facelift; however, it doesn't appear that anyone cares. The ownership of the Hornets seems content with sitting in the NBA basement.
