Kentucky head coach proposes idea that college basketball season be extended
By Tyler Reed
The college basketball regular season is winding down, and soon, fans will be delving into the chaos known as March Madness.
However, what if the season wasn't ending soon? What if fans were blessed with a couple more games in the regular season?
Kentucky WIldcats head coach, Mark Pope, believes that the league should think about extending its regular season.
"The season's not long enough. I think it's time to expand to a 40-game season. Especially with all of the change and lack of continuity year-to-year. It doesn't make any sense that we're at a 31-game season," stated Pope when speaking with the media.
A 40-game season sounds delightful. However, what are the logistics of something like this? If the season were to start at the same time, the NCAA would be giving up the month of March.
April madness doesn't quite roll off the tongue. But, if there's money to be made by extending the season, you best believe the NCAA will be looking into it.
Don't get me wrong; I'm on team more games. However, there have to be significant changes to when the season actually begins.
Pope makes a great point about how the sport has changed drastically when it comes to roster creation on a year-to-year basis.
The sport has become the minor league system it has always been. Now, it is time to treat it that way. Extending the regular season is the right move.
