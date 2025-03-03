Anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game has the nonbelievers out in bunches
By Tyler Reed
If your Mount Rushmore of the greatest basketball players of all time does not include Wilt Chamberlain, then you need a history lesson.
Chamberlain's career accolades include being a Hall of Famer, 13x All-Star, 2x NBA champion, 10x All-NBA, and 7x scoring champion. The list of his accomplishments goes a lot longer, but that would take up the whole story.
However, maybe the biggest moment of his career was the time Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game. Yes, 100 points.
March 2nd of this year marked the 63rd anniversary of the iconic game. However, some fans are still not sure it ever actually happened.
We've all seen the photo of Chamberlain holding up the piece of paper that has 100 written on it. However, footage of that game seems to be more difficult to find.
Many took to social media to share the thought that this game never happened. However, is it that hard to believe?
In the 1961-62 season, Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points per game. With those numbers, it is absolutely possible that he could get 100 in one night.
The only time I've witnessed someone average 50 points per game is when I used Allen Iverson on NBA Inside Drive 2003 on the original Xbox. Don't mean to brag, but I actually scored more than 100 points in a game with Iverson. Sorry, Wilt.
Believe or don't believe—the choice is yours. However, this accomplishment will never be duplicated, and Chamberlain's legacy, while impressive, may be forever remembered by this game.
