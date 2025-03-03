Orioles, Nationals resolve longstanding media rights dispute
A long regional nightmare is over.
The Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles on Monday announced they have resolved MLB's longest local media rights feud.
"For the 2025 season, Washington Nationals games will continue to be televised locally exclusively by the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) under a new, one-year contract. After this term, the Nationals will be free to explore alternatives for their television rights for the 2026 season and beyond. As part of the settlement, all disputes related to past media rights between the Nationals, Orioles, and MASN have been resolved, and all litigation will be dismissed," the teams announced in a press release.
"The Nationals and Orioles extend their gratitude to Commissioner Manfred and his team at MLB for their efforts in bringing this matter to a successful conclusion. Both Clubs thank our fans for their support and look forward to continuing their partnership with MASN for the upcoming season."
Since 2005, when the franchise relocated from Montreal to Washington, D.C., the Nationals have been the only one of MLB's 30 teams that could not sell its local TV rights on the open market. The "MASN agreement" gave control of the Nationals’ TV rights to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which is controlled by the Orioles.
When billionaire David Rubenstein bought the Orioles last year, he vowed to revisit the MASN agreement. Now, with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred looking to sell teams' local rights beginning in 2028, the RSN model held less sway as a bargaining chip.
The Nationals will ostensibly use the next year to find a new home for their broadcasts beginning in 2026.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
NFL: Samuels arrival gives Commanders elite 1-2 punch
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may still be in on MLB rights
ROUNDUP: Recap the weekend that was in our new-look Roundup