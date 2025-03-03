Darius Slay's best landing spots after release from Eagles
The Eagles released Darius Slay, Jr. on Monday after five seasons in Philadelphia, according to a report from The Athletic. Slay, 34, was arguably the best cornerback the Eagles had last season, but the team is looking for more payroll flexibility as their young core gets closer and closer to needing new contracts.
Slay isn't interested in retirement, and is coming off one of his best statistical seasons as a pro. So, what comes next for him, and where would he be the best fit? Let's break it down.
Cincinnati Bengals
This would be a move that would make sense on paper, but not financially. The Bengals ranked 21st in passing yards allowed and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed. Their secondary was a mess, and their corners routinely got smoked. If you want to know why Cincinnati's defense was such a disaster, look no further than the secondary. Slay could immediately step in and stabilize things and help keep the Bengals' window open a bit longer. They have the cap space to sign him if they want, too.
Unfortunately, the Bengals have enough high-level free agents of their own that they're trying to deal with. The vast majority of that cap space is going to be spoken for by some combination of JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. On top of that, the Bengals don't really make a habit of signing veteran free agents to big contracts, so while Slay would be fun in Cincinnati, don't expect this one to happen.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders are in a similar situation to the Bengals in terms of need in the secondary, but unlike Cincinnati, they have a ton of cap space and a willingness to spend it.
Washington's secondary was pretty routinely cooked last season, especially once they reached the playoffs. Slay would give the young corps a reliable veteran as their number one corner, and take them from an occasionally shaky unit who were vulnerable over the top to one of the more reliable secondaries in the NFL. And with $68 million in available cap space to play with, there's a very real possibility we see Slay in Washington next year.
Detroit Lions
A reunion with Slay in Detroit is very possible, according to The Athletic, and it makes a lot of sense for them. Their Super Bowl window is right now, and their secondary remains a serious liability, even when you take their massive injury issues into account from last season.
They ranked 30th in passing yards allowed, and were routinely beaten over the top as the season progressed. Slay was a star in Detroit during his time there, and would be a perfect choice to stabilize a young secondary, while giving them the kind of veteran leadership they need. The Lions have $43 million in cap space, and getting him on a two-or three-year deal would be a great get for Detroit.
Return to Philadelphia
While it may seem unlikely, a return to Philly could be possible for Slay this offseason. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap room, and while they'd love to get the veteran corner back in their secondary to end his career, he'd need to return on a fairly reduced contract to do it.
While that currently seems unlikely, it's not outside the realm of possibilities.
