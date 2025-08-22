Friday Roundup: Jerry's world, unnecessary logo change, preseason finale, and more
By Tyler Reed
Can you feel it? The air is starting to change when you take a step in the great outdoors. My hoodies that have been buried deep in my closet are calling my name.
Yes, the greatest time of the year is nearly upon us, and the storylines surrounding the pigskin are beginning to take top billing.
My favorite school skipper, who I once looked up to, said, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
Luckily for you, you have me to give you the grandest recap of this past week. Without further ado, let's get into the Friday Roundup.
Jerry Gonna Jerry
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been enjoying the limelight this week with the release of the team's new documentary on Netflix. Jones has also enjoyed the drama unfolding in the contract dispute with Micah Parsons.
We all know how this ends, right? Manufactured drama that ends with the Cowboys paying more than they needed to. Keep being you, Jer.
New Logo
The Notre Dame football program is taking a page out of Cracker Barrel's book by making a logo change that no one asked for.
Sometimes it's nice to have an iconic logo. We don't have to make unnecessary changes in hopes of fitting in. Since we're on this subject, can we bring Heelys back?
Almost There
No, you're not dreaming. The NFL preseason is wrapping up this weekend, which means soon, the real thing will be on our screens. Getting my crockpot out this weekend for a little preseason action, so I'm ready for this October Sundays.
Boo-Yah
Rich Eisen's emotional return to host SportsCenter has been a smash hit for the network. Eisen's return was so popular that he is already lined up to do a few more hosting gigs on SC, proving that if you sell sports talk, people will come.
World Record
Tales from the golf course are always too good to be true. However, one lucky golfer put his world record-breaking feet on film. A 466 foot putt for the world to see. The boys had to be waiting in the clubhouse to crack a cold one
Uncertain Future
Arch Manning hasn't even played one game as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, but he still is shooting down rumors of his future.
After his grandfather said he would be staying one more year in college, Arch pulled a Lee Corso by saying, "Not so fast." If the Carolina Panthers or Cleveland Browns are picking first, I would stay in school, young man.
New It Couple
The NFL has a potential new "It" couple as a photo of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Madison Beer went viral on social media.
I was today years old when I found out who and what Beer is famous for. However, she has the perfect last name to become the NFL's next girlfriend watching from a suite.
Bright Future
The Pittsburgh Pirates called up another future potential cornerstone of their pitching rotation in number one prospect Bubba Chandler.
The Pirates might not be able to score runs, but if they strike everyone out, I guess it doesn't matter. It's always fun to see teams that suffer have some fun with elite talent.
SEC Expansion
In order to get the College Football Playoff extended to even more teams, the SEC had to bend the knee a little bit by adding another conference game to their regular season slate.
The change will happen in 2026, and we can already hear the crying now. College football is about to be so dead. But I'm going to watch every moment of this collapse.
QB Controversy In The Big Apple
Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for the New York Giants as the team enters the 2025 regular season. However, the leash will be short for the veteran quarterback.
Rookie Jaxson Dart has looked every bit the player the franchise hoped he would be during the preseason. Let's just say if things start ugly for the G-Men, fans are going to be chanting Dart until a decision is made.
Certified Banger
Chick-fil-A is doing its part in making sure we don't pass the Presidential Fitness Test with the release of the new Pumpkin Pie Latte and Apple Pie. It's time to kind to terms, I'm going to be fat forever. Now, someone bring me that pie.
Need To Taste It
It took three years, but Peacemaker season two has finally arrived. John Cena is bringing the heat once again, and I, for one, love that I don't get the chance to binge this in one night. Let this be a slow burn, folks.
That's it for the Friday Roundup. In attempting a creative way to leave you as we embark on another legendary weekend, I thought, why not leave you with something that can only leave you happy?
Something like Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy." Smile, we've made it through the dark days of summer. Football is back, and that alone is letting all my worries wash away. Have a great weekend, everyone.