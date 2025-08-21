The Big Lead

2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL preseason officially kicks off on Thursday, August 21. Here is when and where to tune into each and every game this weekend.

By Josh Sanchez

The 2025 NFL regular season is rapidly approaching, with the final week of the preseason set to kick off on Thursday night with a nationally televised doubleheader.

In the opening game of the night, the Carolina Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the NFL Network, while the New York Giants host the New England Patriots in the nightcap on Prime Video.

The action continues with four games on the Friday slate and a full Saturday schedule.

All out-of-market games will be available to watch on the NFL+ app, as well as in local television markets.

When will your favorite team be taking the field for Week 3 of the preseason?

A full look at the TV schedule for the final full weekend of NFL preseason action can be seen below (all times ET).

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

Thursday, August 21 

  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (7 p.m.) 
  • New England Patriots at N.Y. Giants (8 p.m.)

Friday, August 22 

  • Philadelphia Eagles at N.Y. Jets (7:30 p.m.)
  •  Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (8 p.m.) 
  • Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans (8 p.m.)
  •  Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m.)

Saturday, August 23 

  • Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders (12 p.m.)
  •  Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)
  •  Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m.) 
  • Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (1 p.m.)
  •  Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.) 
  • Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (4 p.m.) 
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (7 p.m.) 
  • Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 p.m.) 
  • Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (7830 p.m.)
  •  Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (10 p.m.)

