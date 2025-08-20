MLB's No. 1 pitching prospect gets first big league call-up: reports
Bubba Chandler, the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, is being promoted from Triple-A by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was first to report the news that Chandler, 22, will arrive Friday in a long relief role.
In 100 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis, Chandler is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA. In spite of those numbers — spurred largely by intermittent control issues — Chandler was the top-ranked pitcher (and seventh overall) in MLB Pipeline's midseason Top 100 rankings.
MORE: MLB suspends outfielder who threw bat at pitcher — but there's a catch
In its scouting report on Chandler, MLB Pipeline notes his fastball touched 99 mph last year. That's helped him strike out 121 batters this season (compared to 53 walks).
The Pirates ostensibly hope Chandler will give their fan base something to root for over the final month of a 53-74 season — and give their front office a positive first impression as they plan for 2026.
The season isn't over, but Pittsburgh will enter next season still searching for its first postseason berth since 2015. Earlier this year, the Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton and replaced him with bench coach Don Kelly. Right-handed pitcher Jared Jones hasn't pitched this season while he recovers from elbow surgery.
Chandler is the rare avatar for hope for the Pirates and their fans. Wisely, his debut will wait until a home game against the worst team in baseball, the Colorado Rockies, who begin a three-game series Friday at PNC Park.
