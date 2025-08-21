Viral golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt
By Matt Reed
Golf is already one of the toughest sports in the world to master, and one golfer recently took on the challenge of making it even more challenging when he aimed to break a world record while on the green.
YouTuber Henry Grillo recently competed in the Creator Classic, where amateur golfers and content creators met up to face off in a field for $100,000, however, Grillo won the day by completing an incredible feat when he set up for a putt 466 feet away.
The popular streamer ended up drained the long-range putt and set a new world record in the process, breaking the previous record of 401 feet by Jay Stocki.
However, PGA Tour golfer Wesley Bryan made a 432 foot putt last year, which wasn't recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records.
