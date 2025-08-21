The Big Lead

Viral golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt

A golfer went viral recently with one of the craziest putts of all time, and he ended up breaking a world record in the process.

By Matt Reed

Justin Thomas reacts after making a shot on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament
Justin Thomas reacts after making a shot on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Golf is already one of the toughest sports in the world to master, and one golfer recently took on the challenge of making it even more challenging when he aimed to break a world record while on the green.

YouTuber Henry Grillo recently competed in the Creator Classic, where amateur golfers and content creators met up to face off in a field for $100,000, however, Grillo won the day by completing an incredible feat when he set up for a putt 466 feet away.

The popular streamer ended up drained the long-range putt and set a new world record in the process, breaking the previous record of 401 feet by Jay Stocki.

However, PGA Tour golfer Wesley Bryan made a 432 foot putt last year, which wasn't recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records.

