Justin Herbert shocks NFL fans after leaked photos emerge with celebrity girlfriend
By Matt Reed
Move over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. There's another star in the AFC West that apparently has a celebrity girlfriend of his own and it came as quick the shock to NFL fans when the pair emerged recently in the media.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is relatively quiet when it comes to being in the eyes of the media, however, after the young star was spotted with an apparent girlfriend and popular singer/influencer it quickly made NFL fans buzz on social media.
Paparazzi caught Herbert recently hanging out with Madison Beer, who has over 40 million followers on Instagram alone, and while it's unknown if the two are actually dating the internet was very quick to piece the puzzle together.
Regardless of what the Chargers star's status with Beer is though, Herbert and his teammates are now closing in on a huge Week 1 NFL matchup against Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs when the teams meet in Brazil.
