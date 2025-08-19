Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes embarrassing admission in Netflix NFL show
By Matt Reed
Jerry Jones loves the spotlight when it comes to keeping himself and his Dallas Cowboys at the forefront of the NFL media cycle, but his team's recent Netflix show highlighting the franchise might not be everything that the fans were hoping for.
Netflix has followed around the Cowboys and provided background into 'America's Team' ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and in a recent episode that featured Jones and Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff their encounter made Dallas' owner look quite incompetent.
Jones and Demoff were discussing the trade that brought Matthew Stafford to the Rams several years ago, which ultimately yielded the franchise a Super Bowl and has kept Sean McVay's team in NFC playoff contention since his arrival.
However, while Dallas has been seeking out its own success on the gridiron Jones was quick to admit that he doesn't "have the balls" to make that kind of a trade for a quarterback.
While Dak Prescott has certainly had his share of highs since becoming the Cowboys's starter, Dallas hasn't gone deep in the playoffs and they find themselves buried in a competitive division that features young star quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.
