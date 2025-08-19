Texas star quarterback Arch Manning opens door to entering 2026 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
There's been lots of talk recently about the quarterbacks that could be entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but one of the most discussed names has been Texas star Arch Manning and what his potential decision will be following the upcoming college football campaign.
RELATED: Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron offers impressive NFL comparison for Arch Manning
Recently, Arch's grandfather, Archie Manning, made headlines when he stated that the Longhorns starter wouldn't be coming to the NFL until 2027, however, the younger Manning set the record straight on Tuesday.
During his media availability with Texas, Manning was asked about his thoughts on entering the draft and contradicted the elder Manning's sentiments by stating that he is leaving the door open to all possibilites right now.
"Yeah, I don't know where he got that from," Arch Manning stated about his Texas Longhorns future. "I'm really just taking it day-by-day right now."
