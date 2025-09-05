Friday Roundup: Eagles win, 'Spitgate', Caitlin Clark injury update, and more
By Tyler Reed
If you happened to stay up for the entire game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, chances are you are a little tired this Friday morning.
But the tiredness will wear off quickly, it's Friday! Yes, we've made it to another weekend, but Thursday delivered the goods and the not-so-goods when it comes to big sports news.
It's time to roll up our sleeves, bust open the books, and get to work. Here is the Friday Roundup.
Flying High
The Eagles' Super Bowl banner night would not be ruined by the Cowboys. But it did get ruined by an agonizing weather delay.
Before the delay, it felt like we were in for an offensive shootout. Unfortunately, when the teams came back out on the field, it felt like the energy had been sucked from the stadium. A win is a win, and the Eagles are going to celebrate this one for a while.
Who Spit First?
Before the first snap on Thursday night, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, the story got a little interesting with a new camera angle of "Spitgate."
It appears Prescott may have taken a page out of Han Solo's book and spat (shot) first. Still, Prescott didn't spit on Carter. What Carter did was loser behavior.
Season Over
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark revealed on her X account that her season is over. Clark appeared in just 13 games this season.
The Clark news is disappointing, but there's some news that could cheer you up. 2K is bringing the college basketball world back to the video game world. If you enjoy scripted boxing matches, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are scheduled to "fight." One MLB broadcast family is seeing their legacy grow, and we're topping this roundup off with an incredible Dairy Queen sandwich that has me ready to drive to Texas.
Have a great weekend!
