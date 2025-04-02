Jason & Kylie Kelce welcome daughter number four into world
By Tyler Reed
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had a Hall of Fame career that will soon have his name etched with the greats in Canton, Ohio.
However, not many players have had such a smooth transition into their next line of work like Kelce has.
The former Eagles star has dominated the media side of the business, with his brother Travis, the Kelce's have created a podcast giant with the show 'New Heights'. But the Kelce brothers are not the only ones in the family who are finding success in the podcast game. (Sorry, Donna, this isn't about you.)
Jason's wife, Kylie, has found success with her podcast adventure, 'Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce'; however, the happy couple has more to celebrate than podcasts.
This past Tuesday, Kylie shared with the world that the Kelce's welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, on March 30th.
Even the official X/Twitter account of the NFL had to get in on the celebratory posts for the new member of the Kelce family.
The explosion of popularity for the Kelce family has a lot to do with Jason's brother, Travis, dating global star Taylor Swift. However, it seems like fans have allowed the right people to get popular, as the Kelce have been an enjoyable follow since hitting the spotlight.
