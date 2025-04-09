Former March Madness star suing NCAA for restricting NIL opportunities
By Tyler Reed
For some reason, it feels like the greatest moment in March Madness history doesn't get played nearly as much as other moments.
In 2016, Villanova Wildcats star Kris Jenkins sank a game-winning three at the buzzer, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the national championship.
RELATED: Florida's tallest player didn't need a ladder to cut down the nets (VIDEO)
The Wildcats star became a March icon, and now, he's looking to be paid what he feels he is worth from his time in college basketball.
Jenkins is suing the NCAA, seeking damages for NIL opportunities he was unable to receive during his time with Villanova.
The lawsuit also states that Jenkins is seeking a judgment that voids all NCAA rules that limit payment for NIL rights and athletic services.
The former Wildcats star played for the program from 2014 to 2017, just missing the beginning of the NIL era, which started in 2021.
College athletics are a different world than they were a decade ago. However, the NCAA has opened up a wormhole that is going to have them fighting for every penny.
Paying student-athletes was long overdue. However, how far back are we going to go with this? It's a shame that athletes missed out on opportunities for financial gain before 2021. This case will be one many former athletes will be following until a verdict is reached.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
MLB: Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophe
NBA: Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
NFL: Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral