Former March Madness star suing NCAA for restricting NIL opportunities

The player behind the greatest shot in March Madness history is now looking to make the NCAA pay for restricting his abilities to earn income while playing.

By Tyler Reed

Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono and forward Kris Jenkins and guard Josh Hart celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Villanova won 77-74.
Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono and forward Kris Jenkins and guard Josh Hart celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Villanova won 77-74. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
For some reason, it feels like the greatest moment in March Madness history doesn't get played nearly as much as other moments.

In 2016, Villanova Wildcats star Kris Jenkins sank a game-winning three at the buzzer, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the national championship.

The Wildcats star became a March icon, and now, he's looking to be paid what he feels he is worth from his time in college basketball.

Jenkins is suing the NCAA, seeking damages for NIL opportunities he was unable to receive during his time with Villanova.

The lawsuit also states that Jenkins is seeking a judgment that voids all NCAA rules that limit payment for NIL rights and athletic services.

The former Wildcats star played for the program from 2014 to 2017, just missing the beginning of the NIL era, which started in 2021.

College athletics are a different world than they were a decade ago. However, the NCAA has opened up a wormhole that is going to have them fighting for every penny.

Paying student-athletes was long overdue. However, how far back are we going to go with this? It's a shame that athletes missed out on opportunities for financial gain before 2021. This case will be one many former athletes will be following until a verdict is reached.

