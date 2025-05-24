Florida Gators stars featured on new College Football 26 cover
By Matt Reed
College football season is still a few months away from kicking off, and in the lead up to the excitement there's an equal amount of excitement as video game fans await NCAA College Football 26.
RELATED: College Football Playoff moves to 'straight seeding' format
Last year's game marked the long-awaited return of an EA Sports college football video game, and it featured three stars from different schools, including Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
However, this year's game reportedly looks to feature one school with a current quarterback star and a legend of the Florida Gators that won a national championship; Tim Tebow.
Social media has been buzzing at the idea of Tebow and DJ Lagway being featured on the cover together as the Gators look to regain prominence on the gridiron, especially after the school's basketball program won the NCAA men's basketball tournament in April.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Ghost of New York's past, more pushing of tush, Thunder up, and more
NFL: Aaron Rodgers may have revealed his next home while answering fan's question
WNBA: Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer
SPORTS MEDIA: Tim Cowlishaw takes shot at ESPN during final appearance on 'Around the Horn'
VIRAL: Ronald Acuna Jr. launches home run on first pitch after ACL injury