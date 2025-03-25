Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals insane way he plays College Football 25
By Tyler Reed
There's no bigger name in the sport of NASCAR than Dale Earnhardt Jr. That last name carries a lot of weight in the sport, as Earnhardt Jr.'s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., has long been known as one of the greatest to ever race in the sport.
Earnhardt Jr. has carved out his own legacy on and off the track, becoming one of, if not the most popular voice in the sport.
Recently, the NASCAR Hall of Famer caught up with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on Bussin' With The Boys.
The show takes place inside of a bus that has an iconic Earnhardt Jr. paint scheme, as well as the iconic number eight that Earnhardt Jr. made famous.
During his visit, the conversation of how Earnhardt Jr. plays EA Sports College Football 25 came up, and their may not be a bigger video game sicko than him.
Earnhardt Jr. showed Compton and Lewan the spreadsheets he creates on his iPad, which showed his depth chart and what grade every player is in, as well as their strongest attributes.
The racing legend even got a helmet as a gift from the Charlotte 49ers for winning a championship with the program in the video game.
Getting another story about how Earnhardt Jr. is one of us just makes it even better that he has become one of the major voices of NASCAR.
If you haven't yet, I advise you to take a listen to The Dale Jr. Download, which is Earnhardt Jr.'s official podcast.
