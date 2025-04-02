Meechie Johnson's bizarre transfer move lands him in familiar territory
By Tyler Reed
College basketball didn't need more excitement during this time of the year. However, the transfer portal seems to be bringing more drama than the NCAA Tournament.
This year's edition of March Madness will see all four No. 1 seeds compete in the Final Four. Kind of a snoozer for those who enjoy chaos. However, all the chaos one needs can be found by following the transfer portal.
One player who knows the portal quite well is former Ohio State Buckeyes star Meechie Johnson. Johnson started his career with the Buckeyes in 2021, and after spending two years with the program, he transferred to South Carolina.
However, after two seasons with the Gamecocks, Johnson decided to return to Columbus and play for the Buckeyes. Now, in his sixth year of eligibility, Johnson is returning to South Carolina.
Johnson's journey through the transfer portal may be one of the most bizarre stories that any player has ever had. A definite can't make your mind up scenario.
Johnson tweeted out a message regarding his strange collegiate journey. "Lol i get it ... Going back to the same 2 schools twice this isn’t what i imagined nor thought my career would be like but I serve a perfect merciful and graceful god and i know this is his journey for me."
The now Gamecocks star is familiar with the SEC. During the 2024 season, Johnson earned All-SEC honors.
