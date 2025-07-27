F1 Belgian Grand Prix trophy travels in luxury with epic Louis Vuitton case
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 Formula 1 season continues on Sunday, July 27, with the always entertaining Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium.
Entering Sunday's race, McLaren's Lando Norris leads the grid, followed by teammate Oscar Piastri, who currently sits atop the driver standings after the Round 13 Sprint.
Norris sits in second place, followed by four-time defending champion (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) Max Verstappen of Team Red Bull.
The drivers will be racing for the Belgian GP Trophy over the course of the 44-lap, 191 mile circuit. When the winner gets to retrieve their prize, they'll be taking it from a luxurious case that has been its home throughout the weekend.
F1 analyst and presenter Naomi Schiff shared a video from the docks of the trophy which shows it sitting comfortably in a Louis Vuitton case draped in the company's iconic Monogram canvas.
Talk about being handled with career.
Drivers immediately saw a red flag after the race began due to low visibility and an incoming rain storm, so hopefully they'll be able to get the race back underway sooner rather than later.
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream & TV info
Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Stavelot, Belgium
Venue: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
