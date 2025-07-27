2025 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, starting grid, TV info & more
By Josh Sanchez
It's race day, as the Formula 1 season continues on Sunday morning with one of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix. Known for its unpredictable weather, the F1 Belgian GP once again looks like its in for a rainy day.
Entering Sunday's race, McLaren's Lando Norris leads the grid, followed by teammate Oscar Piastri, who currently sits atop the driver standings after the Round 13 Sprint.
Norris sits in second place, followed by four-time defending champion (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) Max Verstappen of Team Red Bull.
How can you tune into Sunday morning's Formula race?
All of the information you need to watch the 2025 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix can be seen below.
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream & TV info
Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Stavelot, Belgium
Venue: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5. Alexander Albon, Williams
6. George Russell, Mercedes
7. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
11. Esteban Ocon, Haas
12. Oliver Bearman, Haas
13. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14. Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber
15. Carlos Sainz, Williams
16. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
17. Franco Colapinto, Alpine
18. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
19. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
How to watch Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix online
Your best bet for watching the race via a live stream is on ESPN+. The prelims will be free on the ESPN app. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
