2025 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, starting grid, TV info & more

All of the information you need to watch the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix live online can be found here in one place.

By Josh Sanchez

McLaren driver Lando Norris during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.
McLaren driver Lando Norris during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images
It's race day, as the Formula 1 season continues on Sunday morning with one of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix. Known for its unpredictable weather, the F1 Belgian GP once again looks like its in for a rainy day.

Entering Sunday's race, McLaren's Lando Norris leads the grid, followed by teammate Oscar Piastri, who currently sits atop the driver standings after the Round 13 Sprint.

Norris sits in second place, followed by four-time defending champion (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) Max Verstappen of Team Red Bull.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen reacts after receiving his trophy at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Ville
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen reacts after receiving his trophy at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

How can you tune into Sunday morning's Formula race?

All of the information you need to watch the 2025 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix can be seen below.

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream & TV info

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Stavelot, Belgium
Venue: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid

Lando Norris celebrates with his team after winning the F1 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.
Lando Norris celebrates with his team after winning the F1 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco. / Jakub Porzycki/Reuters via Imagn Images

1. Lando Norris, McLaren

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Alexander Albon, Williams

6. George Russell, Mercedes

7. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

11. Esteban Ocon, Haas

12. Oliver Bearman, Haas

13. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14. Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

15. Carlos Sainz, Williams

16. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

17. Franco Colapinto, Alpine

18. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

19. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

How to watch Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix online

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri celebrates with the winners trophy while talking to teammate Lando Norris after the Miami G
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri celebrates with the winners trophy while talking to teammate Lando Norris after winning the F1 Miami Grand Prix / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the race via a live stream is on ESPN+. The prelims will be free on the ESPN app. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.

ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.

