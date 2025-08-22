Ayesha Curry reveals Stephen Curry didn’t think he’d become an NBA superstar
Stephen Curry changed the NBA fundamentally with his career. The 4-time champion has led the Golden State Warriors to the pinnacle of the league in the last decade. All of this while becoming the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen. But it seems that wasn't how he pictured his own life.
Steph and his wife Ayesha have known each other since they were teenagers in Charlotte, and began dating before he was drafted to the NBA in 2009. And while recently speaking about him on a podcast, Ayesha revealed that Curry's aspirations when they first met each other were much lower.
“Apparently, he was (the basketball guy in high school), but I genuinely didn’t pay attention to that," she said. “It’s a double-edged sword. In the beginning, I hated it, like so much. I did not sign up for that. I didn’t know that he was going to play basketball, like he said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was going to be the girl, so I didn’t know, and it was weird.”
Considering his two MVPs and 11 All-Star selections, it's easy to forget that Steph was far from a hyped prospect. The Warriors star was seen as a shaky prospect, with injuries and size both touted as major problems. Naturally, Steph was considering that he'd end up as a coach. What a world that would have been for the NBA.
