Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 3 tee times & pairings for Saturday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues a busy weekend on Friday morning, with the third round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Entering the weekend, American Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood of England are tied atop the leaderboard at 13-under.
The American duo of Cameron Young (-11) and Patrick Cantlay (-10) are within striking distance of the lead, while World No. 1 Scottie Schoffer has some work to do as he attempts to claim his second straight FedEx Cup title.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the third round on Saturday, August 23, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
Tour Championship Round 3 tee times & pairings
12:16 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Viktor Hovland
12:27 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Justin Rose
12:38 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman
12:49 p.m. – Corey Conners, Andrew Novak
1:00 p.m. – Harry Hall, Sungjae Im
1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
1:27 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Ludvig Åberg
1:38 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor
1:49 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
2:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
2:16 p.m. – Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy
2:27 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Chris Gotterup
2:38 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler
2:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre3:00 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
