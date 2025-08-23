The Big Lead

Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 3 tee times & pairings for Saturday

Round 3 of the 2025 Tour Championship gets underway on Saturday, August 23. Here your favorite golfer's tee time at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Josh Sanchez

Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship
Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour continues a busy weekend on Friday morning, with the third round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Entering the weekend, American Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood of England are tied atop the leaderboard at 13-under.

The American duo of Cameron Young (-11) and Patrick Cantlay (-10) are within striking distance of the lead, while World No. 1 Scottie Schoffer has some work to do as he attempts to claim his second straight FedEx Cup title.

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for the third round on Saturday, August 23, can be seen below (all times Eastern).

Tour Championship Round 3 tee times & pairings

Caddie Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley and Andrew Sanders stand on 11th tee box at the TOUR Championship
Caddie Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley and Andrew Sanders stand on the 11th tee box at the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

12:16 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Viktor Hovland
12:27 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Justin Rose
12:38 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman
12:49 p.m. – Corey Conners, Andrew Novak
1:00 p.m. – Harry Hall, Sungjae Im
1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
1:27 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Ludvig Åberg
1:38 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor
1:49 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
2:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
2:16 p.m. – Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy
2:27 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Chris Gotterup
2:38 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler
2:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre3:00 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

