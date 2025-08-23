The Big Lead

UFC Shanghai results: Johnny Walker caps off night with second-round TKO stunner

UFC Shanghai, also known as UFC Fight Night 257, is in the books with a wild upset capping off the night. Here are the full results.

By Josh Sanchez

Anthony Smith fights Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center.
Anthony Smith fights Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Ultimate Fighting Championship brought live action to MMA fans bright and early on Saturday morning with UFC Fight Night 257, also known as UFC Shanghai, capping off the thrilling event at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

The fights began at 3:00 a.m. ET.

In the main event, Johnny Walker was able to turn things around against Zhang Mingyang after the first round did not go his way with a perfectly-placed leg kick beginning the amazing comeback.

UFC ring girl performs during the fight between Montel Jackson and Felipe Corales during UFC Fight Night at PNC Arena.
UFC ring girl performs during the fight between Montel Jackson and Felipe Corales during UFC Fight Night at PNC Arena. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Walker continued his attack with further strikes before earning a TKO victory in Round 2.

If you missed out on Saturday morning's action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC Shanghai can be seen below.

UFC Shanghai results

Johnny Walker prepares to fight Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center.
Johnny Walker prepares to fight Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 a.m. ET)

  • Johnny Walker def. Zhang Mingyang via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:37
  • Aljamain Sterling def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Sergei Pavlovich def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Su Mudaerji def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Taiyilake Nueraji def. Kiefer Crosbie via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 1, 3:33

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3:00 a.m. ET)

  • Gauge Young def. Hayisaer Maheshate via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Charles Johnson def. Lone'er Kavanagh via KO (punch) – Round 2, 4:35
  • Rong Zhu def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira via KO (punches) – Round 1, 0:43
  • Yi Zha def. Westin Wilson via KO (punches) – Round 1, 0:57
  • SuYoung You def. Xiao Long via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (Ezekiel choke) – Round 1, 2:45

