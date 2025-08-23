UFC Shanghai results: Johnny Walker caps off night with second-round TKO stunner
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship brought live action to MMA fans bright and early on Saturday morning with UFC Fight Night 257, also known as UFC Shanghai, capping off the thrilling event at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.
The fights began at 3:00 a.m. ET.
MORE: UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS
In the main event, Johnny Walker was able to turn things around against Zhang Mingyang after the first round did not go his way with a perfectly-placed leg kick beginning the amazing comeback.
Walker continued his attack with further strikes before earning a TKO victory in Round 2.
If you missed out on Saturday morning's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the results from UFC Shanghai can be seen below.
UFC Shanghai results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 a.m. ET)
- Johnny Walker def. Zhang Mingyang via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:37
- Aljamain Sterling def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Sergei Pavlovich def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Su Mudaerji def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Taiyilake Nueraji def. Kiefer Crosbie via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 1, 3:33
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3:00 a.m. ET)
- Gauge Young def. Hayisaer Maheshate via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Charles Johnson def. Lone'er Kavanagh via KO (punch) – Round 2, 4:35
- Rong Zhu def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira via KO (punches) – Round 1, 0:43
- Yi Zha def. Westin Wilson via KO (punches) – Round 1, 0:57
- SuYoung You def. Xiao Long via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (Ezekiel choke) – Round 1, 2:45
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games
NBA: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
NCAAF: Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveil incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams
VIRAL: Golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt