College football games on today 8/23/25: Week 0 TV schedule for Saturday
By Josh Sanchez
Ladies and gentlemen, we've finally made it. The 2025 college football season officially kicks off with "Week 0" on Saturday, August 23, with a five-game schedule including a ranked vs. ranked matchup to kickoff the action in Dublin, Ireland.
The No. 17-ranked Kansas State Wildcats and No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones face off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium beginning at noon ET on ESPN.
MORE: AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll
The final game of the day will be a primetime showdown on CBS between Stanford Cardinal and Hawaii Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.
Other games will air on FOX, the CBS Sports Network, and local networks throughout the afternoon.
How can you tune into Saturday's action throughout the day?
A full look at the TV schedule for today's five-game slate of action can be seen below (all times Eastern, betting odds via ESPN BET).
College football Week 0 TV schedule
No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 22 Iowa State | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN
Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
Betting Odds: Kansas State -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Idaho State at UNLV | 4:00 p.m. | SSSEN/MW Network
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada
Betting Odds: Kansas State -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Fresno State at Kansas | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | Lawrence, Kansas
Betting Odds: Kansas State -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky | 7:00 p.m. | CBSSN
Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium | Bowling Green, Kentucky
Betting Odds: Kansas State -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Stanford at Hawaii | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex | Honolulu, Hawaii
Betting Odds: Kansas State -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games
NBA: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
NCAAF: Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveil incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams
VIRAL: Golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt