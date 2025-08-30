ESPN College GameDay live stream: Watch Lee Corso's final headgear pick online
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Saturday, college football fans. It's a bittersweet day. Today marks the first full Saturday of the 2025 season with Week 1 kicking into full swing this afternoon. But first, there's no better way to ring in the day than with ESPN College GameDay.
It's a special show, because it marks the final show and final headgear pick of the legendary Lee Corso's career.
Week 1 takes the College GameDay set to Columbus, Ohio, for the highly anticipated showdown between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No. 3-ranked, reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
MORE: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
Kickoff between the Longhorns and Buckeyes is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Before we get to the blockbuster showdown, we'll have to sit back and witness history as Corso makes his headgear pick for the final time.
Will it be Brutus or Hook 'Em? We'll find out in a matter of hours.
All of the information you need to tune into Lee Corso's final show on Saturday morning can be seen below.
MORE: Lee Corso gets legendary airport send-off before final ESPN GameDay appearance
ESPN College GameDay, Week 1: Viewing Information & Details
Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Columbus, Ohio
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Your best bet for watching ESPN College GameDay via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
You can also live stream the show online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers in unhinged NFL rant
MLB: Three-time MLB All-Star, Yankees World Series champion, announces Congressional bid
NCAAF: Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning set for biggest NIL payday in college sports
SPORTS MEDIA: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
VIRAL: Naomi Osaka debuts 'blinged out'purple US Open kit with matching Labubu named ‘Arthur Flashe’