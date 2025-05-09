ESPN analyst says Pope Leo XIV should bless the Chicago Bulls in 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
By Matt Reed
A handful of NBA teams have a shot at landing anticipated number one pick Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft, and when the NBA Draft Lottery goes down on May 12 one team could have a little extra help on their side, according to an ESPN analyst.
RELATED: Legendary photo emerges of Pope Leo XIV at 2005 MLB World Series
ON Friday's Get Up on ESPN, Michael Wilbon and Brian Windhorst were discussing Pope Leo XIV after being announced as the first American pope, and Wilbon - a Chicago native - was elated to learn more about the pope and his ties to Chicago.
However, while Wilbon brought up the Chicago Bears as he pondered if the pope supported more local teams than just the Chicago White Sox, Windhorst jokingly stated that Pope Leo XIV should help his city's Chicago Bulls land Duke star Cooper Flagg in the Draft Lottery.
Now, in order for Windhorst's suggestion to come true the Bulls would need a literal miracle in order to land the number one pick in the draft because they have the 12th-best odds entering the lottery.
At the moment, Flagg seems destined to land with either the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets or New Orleans Pelicans, however, none of those markets would be nearly as interesting as Chicago, Philadelphia or New York.
