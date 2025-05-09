Legendary photo emerges of Pope Leo XIV at 2005 MLB World Series
By Matt Reed
History was made Thursday when Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, was revealed as the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church, but even more interesting was when sports fans found out which team the pope supports above all else.
RELATED: American sports fans go crazy after Pope Leo XIV makes history
While Prevost was a Villanova graduate, and social media was having a field day with his potential connection to former national championship-winning players currently in the NBA, the Pope is actually from Chicago, which is where his sports fandom lies.
After it was announced that Prevost would be the next pope, his brother came out and stated that he is a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan and then a photo emerged of Pope Leo XIV at the 2005 World Seires when his favorite team won the MLB title.
For a long-suffering fanbase like the White Sox, maybe this will provide some hope. However, their team is still one of the worst in Major League Baseball after starting off the 2025 season with just 10 wins in their opening 38 games.
