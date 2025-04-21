Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg officially announces NBA Draft decision
By Josh Sanchez
It was inevitable, and now it is official. Cooper Flagg is heading to the NBA.
The Duke basketball star officially announced that he will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. The move was expected with Flagg long projected to become the No. 1 overall pick this summer.
Flagg officially announced the news with a video statement on social media.
MORE: NBA Draft Lottery odds 2025: Who has best chance to win Cooper Flagg sweepstakes?
The 18-year-old Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during his freshman campaign, which ended with a run to the Final Four.
"It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life," Flagg said in the video. "I have so much gratitude. I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given. Duke has always been a dream for me, but I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft.
"Today’s just the beginning, but I have the brotherhood with me for life.”
While Flagg is expected to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, which will be held on June 25, we will have to wait and see who wins the NBA Draft Lottery and lands the top pick.
The Utah Jazz, the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets are the favorites to land pick No. 1, with 14 percent odds each.
