Cooper Flagg Declares for 2025 NBA Draft, Drawing Bold Comparisons Ahead of Pro Debut
Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has officially declared for the draft, ending any speculation about a potential return to college basketball. Though some questioned whether he might stay another year, the move was all but inevitable. With a chance to secure a future potentially worth upwards of $60 million, Flagg is heading to the league — and the hype surrounding him is real.
Flagg's draft stock has been built on a rare blend of athleticism, size, and versatility. At 6’9” with a reported 7’4” wingspan, he's been described by scouts as a do-it-all forward with room to grow. The debate now is which NBA star best compares to his game. Some throw out names like Kawhi Leonard, Jason Tatum, Lamar Odom, or even Andrei Kirilenko.
However, these comparisons are far from consensus. Critics argue that while Flagg’s scoring (25.3 PPG) and rebounding (10.1 RPG) numbers were elite, he’s still a developmental player. Kawhi’s more compact frame and elite defensive instincts differ from Flagg’s looser, lankier build. Tatum’s polished shooting and Kawhi’s physicality don’t quite match up either.
Yet, comparisons to Kirilenko or Odom feel more grounded — tall, long, multi-skilled forwards who could defend multiple positions and contribute across the stat sheet.
One thing is certain: Cooper Flagg has superstar potential, and his journey to the NBA is just beginning. The league will soon find out what kind of player he really is.
