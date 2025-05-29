Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton drops merchandise taking shot at his NBA haters
By Matt Reed
Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers are on the brink of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly 25 years, but the Eastern Conference guard apparently took one NBA poll earlier this season to heart before the team's great success.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
Back in April, The Athletic revealed an anonymous NBA poll that listed out the most overrated players in the league based on voting from current ballers, and surprisingly Haliburton finished atop the list.
Apparently, Haliburton took that poll to heart and has been using it as motivation throughout the postseason because the Pacers star and Puma just teamed up to release a T-shirt line that claps back at his haters.
The signature merchandise features Haliburton's logo as well as "Overrate That" in bold letters across the shirt. The Pacers can close out the New York Knicks and reach the finals Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, and Haliburton and Co. would set up a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
NFL: Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
MLB: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
SPORTS MEDIA: Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
VIRAL: WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab