Nick Wright has 'take of the year' in regards to players calling for review in NBA
By Tyler Reed
NBA haters have to be sick about how awesome the NBA Playoffs have been this season. The Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers has been pure cinema.
On the other side of the bracket, the Minnesota Timberwolves rebounded after dropping the first two games of the Western Conference Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yes, all has been well in the land of the NBA. However, if we could nitpick something fans would like to see changed, it's when players want every play reviewed after an official makes a call.
The twirling of a player's finger over their head has become nauseating to see, as sometimes, NBA officials turn into WWE referees, and pretend they didn't see the obvious actions that happened right in front of them.
On Monday, Nick Wright took this to task on 'First Things First'. During his argument, Wright mentioned that the league should view a player's challenge like when they call a timeout.
We hear a lot of bad takes in regard to sports on a daily basis. However, Wright's comments on the overuse of the review signal soothes my soul.
It's annoying to see a player do it after every player, especially when the call on the floor was so correct that a bum sports blogger sitting in his pajamas could have made it. Let's make this rule a reality this offseason.
