Crucial stat says Oklahoma City Thunder won't recover from blowout NBA Playoffs loss
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder are probably the most talented team remaining the NBA Playoffs with their young core of talent, but after Saturday night's embarrassing blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves there are questions looming about if they can recover from the defeat.
The Thunder were challenged in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets after going to a Game 7, but in the opening two games of this current series Oklahoma City looked to be in complete control against Minnesota.
However, that changed for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. after losing by 42 points on the road Saturday. And while the Thunder still hold a 2-1 series advantage, there's one important NBA stat that doesn't bode well for the team heading into the rest of the postseason.
Since 1983, no NBA team has lost by 40 or more points and gone on to win that same series. The Thunder will have to do some serious soul searching to get back into the groove that they had for Games 1 and 2, otherwise their promising season will come to an end.
