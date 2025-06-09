American star Coco Gauff shows off unique prize after winning 2025 French Open
By Matt Reed
Coco Gauff broke through over the weekend to win her second major championship at the French Open after beating Aryna Sabalenka, and the American star was understandably hyped about the victory at Roland-Garros.
While it's a tradition in tennis to show off the winner's trophy at the French Open and other major tournaments like the U.S. Open, Gauff and other champions don't have the luxury of bringing the actual award back home. However, Gauff did show her supporters what she did receive after winning her first French Open title.
In a TikTok video posted to Gauff's account, the American superstar was seen holding up a miniature version of the French Open championship trophy, which even included a removable lid on top of the award.
Gauff hilariously even held up the trophy next to a water bottle for reference on how small the trophy actually was, and her fans loved seeing how happy she was after the victory.
