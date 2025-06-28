LeBron James set to make huge Los Angeles Lakers contract decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have new ownership, but the roster still needs a lot of work. The legendary NBA franchise still doesn't have a big man, even as other teams around the league have made moves to address their issues. A big question mark has been looming over LeBron James.
LeBron signed a 2-year deal with the team in 2024 and possesses a player option for next season. While he has not picked one up in recent memory, choosing to negotiate new deals more often than not, it seems the King is about to change the way he operates.
"Meanwhile, there's James, who sources believe will opt in to his $52.6 million player option, and the rest of the roster," Dave McMenamin wrote for ESPN.
"While James has considered retirement every offseason since 2023, a source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN that at this point, James is not entering next season with any certainty that it will be his last," the reporter added.
This could prove to be a problem for Rob Pelinka and Los Angeles, who need as much cap flexibility as possible to build out the roster next to James and newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic. The roster needs major surgery, and LeBron picking up his player option will hinder that.
The King is well worth the money; he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game last season. While this seems like a bit of an odd decision, James will be focused on winning as many championships as he can before he retires.
