Novak Djokovic, top tennis stars reignite interest in U.S. Open mixed doubles event
By Matt Reed
The U.S. Open tennis championship is looking to reignite interest in an event that traditionally already has a ton of fans supporting their favorite stars in the sport, but there's hopes that mixed doubles will finally become a bigger interest amongst the community.
The U.S. Open released a new vision for their mixed doubles tournament on Tuesday with countless superstars from the men's and women's side of the game already committed to star-studded partnerships, including Jannik Sinner and Emma Navarro, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, and Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys.
The two-day event will take place during Arthur Ashe Fan Week and feature a $1 million prize and multi-million dollar purse that will add extra incentive to players that will be competing in the singles tournament the following week.
