Emma Raducanu writes inspiring message on camera lens after first Miami Open win
By Josh Sanchez
Tennis star Emma Raducanu is looking to get her career back on track after injuries have plagued her career since winning the 2021 U.S. Open as a qualifier. The win thrust Raducanu into the spotlight at just 18 years old.
As she looks to return to top form, Raducanu got one hurdle out of the way on Wednesday afternoon at the Miami Open.
After a string of first-round exits in Miami, Raducanu was able to secure her first-career win at the tournament with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Sayaka Ishii of Japan.
MORE: Tennis legend, ESPN broadcaster gets back the trophies she lost in California fires
Following her win, Raducanu made her way to the camera to send an inspiring message to everyone watching at home.
"Keep going on," Raducanu wrote along with a smiley face.
When she is at the top of her game, Raducanu is a threat every time she touches the court. The biggest issue has always been a lack of stability with her coaches and overthinking.
Hopefully the Miami win can give Raducanu the mental boost she needs to re-elevate her game.
It won't be easy in her next match, however, with a showdown against No. 8 seed Emma Navarro set for the Round of 64. The Battle of the Emmas will go down on Friday, March 21, as they both aim to punch their tickets to Week 2 of the tournament.
The Miami Open officially kicked off on Sunday, March 16, and will run through Sunday, March 30. The women's championship match will be held on Saturday, March 29.
