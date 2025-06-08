Carlos Alcaraz stuns Jannik Sinner after legendary comeback to win French Open
By Matt Reed
The 2025 French Open final was very reminiscent of the New England Patriots' legendary comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz managed to win his fifth career tennis major in the second-longest matches in men's tennis history.
For the first time in his career, Alcaraz came back from two sets down to win a major after knocking off Italian star Jannik Sinner in five sets at Roland-Garros on Sunday. The match went over five-and-a-half hours after Sinner had triple match point in the fourth set, but Alcaraz kept the match going before completing the comeback in a fifth set tiebreaker.
Alcaraz finished out the match after winning seven straight points in the final set tiebreaker, before closing the door on Sinner to win his second straight French Open crown.
Sinner was valiant in his finals showing after only returning to the court recently following his three-month ban from the sport for accepting a penalty that stemmed from allegedly testing positive for banned substance.
