Phillies All-Star, traded at deadline twice in last 3 years, is tired of being traded
At some point soon, David Robertson will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies. The 40-year-old pitcher is en route to the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate to warm up for his 17th major league season after signing a pro-rated one-year contract that will reportedly guarantee him $5.5 million.
That's a large price to pay for less than half a season's work for a veteran reliever, but a relatively small one for the Phillies. At a time of year when many MLB teams are trading high-quality prospects for relief pitchers on expiring contracts, all Robertson cost the Phillies was money.
"I was planning to line (a contract) up around this time, because I feel like this is a good opportunity," Robertson told reporters. "Instead of having to trade for me you can just pick me up, and they don't lose any prospects. I thought it gave me a little bit more leverage to throw for teams, have them come see me."
Robertson had an ulterior motive, too: by waiting to sign until July, he could control his own destiny. That wasn't true in two of the last three seasons.
In March 2022 Robertson signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs, only to be traded to the Phillies at the August deadline. A free agent after the season, he signed with the New York Mets, only to be traded to the Miami Marlins in July 2023.
Robertson was tired of being traded in the middle of the season. Now he knows where he'll be working the next two-plus months.
"It's just a lot on a family to pick up and move," he said. "It's tough. Last year was the first time I played a full season somewhere in a long time, since 2018. It was nice, but it was nice to spend some time at home this year and now know that I can't be moved. I'm ride or die Philly."
In 16 seasons with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Mets, Cubs, Marlins, and Phillies, Robertson is 66-46 with a 2.91 ERA. His 861 career games rank 39th all-time.
